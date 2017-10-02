Tri-City Miners bowling fundraiser Nov. 4 benefits Queen Creek, STV and AJ athletes

Organization pairs children, adults with intellectual disabilities with typical athletes
The Tri-City Miners, a Special Olympics sports team operating in Queen Creek, San Tan Valley and Apache Junction, is hosting a bowling tournament as a fundraiser 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, at Mesa East Bowl, 9260 E. Broadway Road in Mesa.
The cost is $100 for a four-person team or $30 per individual bowler. Three games and shoe rental are included. Raffles and prizes will be be given.
Trophies are to be provided for the highest individual score, highest team score, first turkey and most gutter balls thrown.
Contact the team at tricityminers@gmail.com. The group’s Facebook page is at https://www.facebook.com/tricityminers/.
The Tri-City Miners are a year-round training and competition sports team that pairs children and adults with intellectual disabilities with typical athletes, according to http://www.tri-cityminers.com/about/.
The team is all about inclusion and helping athletes and partners work together to achieve their personal best, both in sports and in life.
The athletes and partners learn life lessons both on and off the playing field and have a great time competing with and learning from each other, according to the website.
Training takes place year-round so athletes and partners are constantly playing, practicing and competing. Sports include track and field, bocce ball, bowling, basketball and soccer.