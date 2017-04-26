Walks, talks, hikes and bikes coming to San Tan Mountain Regional Park

The San Tan Mountain Regional Park, 6533 W. Phillips Road, in Queen Creek, hosts events throughout the month. Entrance to the park is $6 a car. Events are included with the cost of admission. For more information, call the park office at 480-655-5554 or visit its website at http://www.maricopacountyparks.net/park-locator/san-tan-mountain-regional-park/.
APRIL 26-WEDNESDAY
San Tan Night Shredders: 7-9 p.m. Note new time. Meet at the flag pole at 6:50 p.m. Looking for an adventure where trail riding abilities will be challenged, then look no further than the Night Shredders. When biking on the trail at night, every bump, dip and shadow gives an extra pop of adrenaline. Darkness heightens senses, sharpens skills and makes a person feel more alive. And isn’t that why people bike in the first place? The parks policy, “No Rider Left Behind,” means they ride together in a group for safety reasons. It is mandatory to wear a helmet and please bring plenty of water, an extra tube and tools to change a flat tire, and two sources of light; LED rechargeable lights with at least 650 lumen. Why? The desert gets very dark at night. Riders under 18 years of age must complete a parental consent form.
APRIL 27-THURSDAY
Homeschool–Fabulous Fossils: 9-10:30 a.m. What does it take for objects to be considered fossils? How do they form? How are they found? Join park representatives for an indoor classroom presentation that explores the science of paleontology and see actual fossil specimens from the land and sea. Then go outside to the shaded dig site to get hands-on experience with what it’s like to be a real paleontologist unearthing the next discovery. What to bring: Closed-toe shoes, water, hat, sunscreen, notebook. Meet inside the Nature Center.
APRIL 29-SATURDAY
Beginner Skill Level Mountain Bike Ride: 8-10 a.m. Note new time. Come to the park for a beginner mountain bike ride among the San Tan Mountains. This 5.5-mile ride is open to all ages and skill levels. Local experts will be available to help riders understand his or her bike’s features and learn the ins and outs of safe riding. “No Rider Left Behind” is the park’s policy because bikers ride together in a group. This is an opportunity to be around others who are passionate about mountain biking as a sport to have fun and get some exercise. Helmets are required. Under age 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Essentials: Water, helmet, extra tube, tools to change a flat tire. Meet at the San Tan Trail sign at the main trailhead.
MAY 2-TUESDAY
Desert Walk and Talk: 8-9a.m. Join park volunteer, Robert, on this fun and informative 1-mile walk. Learn some of San Tan’s rich history and discover interesting facts about the Sonoran Desert’s unique plant life. Essentials: Closed-toe shoes and water. Meet at the flag pole.
MAY 3-WEDNESDAY
Night Shredders Mountain Biking: 7-9 p.m. Welcome to the San Tan Bikes-sponsored Night Shredders. Bikers looking for an adventure where his or her trail-riding abilities will be challenged, then look no further than the Night Shredders. On the trail at night, every bump, dip and shadow gives an extra pop of adrenaline. Darkness heightens one’s senses, sharpens one’s skills and can make a biker feel more alive. The group’s policy, “No Rider Left Behind,” means everyone rides together in a group for safety reasons. It is mandatory to wear a helmet. Bring plenty of water, an extra tube and tools to change a flat tire, and two sources of light; LED rechargeable lights with at least 650 lumen. Why? The desert gets very dark at night. Riders under 18 years of age must complete a parental consent form. Meet at the flag pole at 6:50 p.m.
MAY 4-THURDAY
Sunset Photography Walk: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Join park rangers for a short walk to explore some great vantage points for capturing a desert sunset. Participants will discuss some artistic elements that help create a great image and test different photo techniques. This is a good way to get acquainted with a standard digital or phone camera. What to bring: Closed-toe shoes, water, camera. Meet at Moonlight Trailhead.
MAY 6-SATURDAY
Meet the Ranger: 7-9 a.m. Meet and greet Ranger Nikki at the main entrance trailhead. She’ll answer questions and share advice on how to hike safely and responsibly with a main focus on how to properly prepare for hiking during the warmer months. Attendees also learn about some of the plants and animals they may see along their journey and discover some of the volunteer opportunities available at the park. Be sure to bring water, a hat and sunscreen.
MTB 101 – Beginner Mountain Bike Clinic and Ride: 8-10 a.m. This clinic is geared toward bike riders who are looking to learn new skills, increase his or her confidence on the bike or simply enjoy the sport like never before. This is an introduction that teaches all the basic skills needed to ride in the desert and mountain terrain. Get to know a bike and riding equipment, learn how to balance, shift and control the speed with proper braking and familiarize oneself with riding protocol and safety. This introductory 30-minute class is also followed by a short 3- to 4-mile ride to practice what one has just learned. A helmet is required for safety reasons. Bring plenty of water, and an extra tube and tools to change a flat tire.
MAY 10-WEDNESDAY
Night Shredders Mountain Biking: 7-9 p.m. Welcome to the San Tan Bikes-sponsored Night Shredders. Bikers looking for an adventure where his or her trail-riding abilities will be challenged, then look no further than the Night Shredders. On the trail at night, every bump, dip and shadow gives an extra pop of adrenaline. Darkness heightens one’s senses, sharpens one’s skills and can make a biker feel more alive. The group’s policy, “No Rider Left Behind,” means everyone rides together in a group for safety reasons. It is mandatory to wear a helmet. Bring plenty of water, an extra tube and tools to change a flat tire, and two sources of light; LED rechargeable lights with at least 650 lumen. Why? The desert gets very dark at night. Riders under 18 years of age must complete a parental consent form. Meet at the flag pole at 6:50 p.m.
MAY 11-THURSDAY
San Tan Hikers: 7:30-8:30 a.m. Get in a workout before the sun gets too high in the sky with this easy/moderate 2.2-mile hike around Stargazer and Moonlight trails. The desert blooms and valley view could inspire hikers so they are advised to have a camera handy. What to bring: Closed-toe shoes, water, hat and sunscreen. Meet at the main trailhead.
May 13-SATURDAY
Extreme Animal Moms: 6:30-7 p.m. To celebrate Mother’s Day, participants can learn about animal moms in the desert world. Which mom carries all of her babies on her back? Which one uses a tarantula as a nesting ground? What do other moms do to keep their families safe in a harsh environment? Join park rangers for this short indoor presentation to find out. Afterward, participants will head out for a flashlight walk to see if any moms are out and about. Be sure to bring a flashlight. Meet inside the Nature Center.
Animal Flashlight Walk: 7:30-8:30 p.m. Explore the places animals like to hide by looking and listening up high and down low for their clues. This easy out-and-back stroll along Goldmine Trail is just over a mile total and is suitable for families and rugged strollers. No pets. What to bring: Flashlight, closed-toe shoes and water. Meet at the flag pole.