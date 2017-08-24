This week at San Tan Mountain Regional Park

The following events are taking place at San Tan Mountain Regional Park, 6533 W. Phillips Road in Queen Creek. For more information, call the park office at 480-655-5554 or visit its website at http://www.maricopacountyparks.net/park-locator/san-tan-mountain-regional-park/. Entrance to the park is $6 a car. Events are included with the cost of admission.
AUG. 26-SATURDAY
All About Scorpions/Scorpion Scavenger Hunt: 7-7:30 p.m./8 p.m. Meet in the Nature Center. On a warm summer night, scouring the desert floor, the scorpions of San Tan look for their next meal. But who are the “big three” of San Tan? Learn about the facts, myths and reputation behind these mysterious creatures during a short presentation. After the talk, park rangers will give away a four-pack of tickets to Wet ‘n’ Wild Water Park. One raffle ticket will be issued per family. People must attend the All About Scorpions program in full and be present to win. Once participants have learned all about scorpions, they will be ready to meet them face to face on the scorpion scavenger hunt that follows the class at 8 p.m. Scorpion scavenger hunters will set out on a desert exploration at night to search for these fascinatingly fluorescent creatures and find out just how cool they really are. They should meet at the flag pole just inside the entrance to the park. Bring plenty of water and a black light. Black lights are available for purchase inside the Visitor Center.
AUG. 31-THURSDAY
Lunchtime Learning — Monsoon Season: 1-2 p.m. Many people think of Arizona summer as being dry and hot. While that is true to a point, those who have lived here for a while also know that the desert summer is monsoon season. This is the time for intense thunderstorms, lightning, downpours and haboobs. Bring a lunch to this indoor discussion that explains how this weather pattern happens, why it is important for the desert and what one can do to “weather the storm.” Meet in the Nature Center.
Sunset Photography Walk: 6:30-7:15 p.m. Aug. 31. Join park rangers for a short walk to explore some vantage points for capturing a desert sunset. The discussion will include artistic elements that help create a great image and test different photo techniques. This is a good way to get acquainted with a standard digital or phone camera. Rangers are hoping for some monsoon clouds to make a dramatic scene and stunning captures. What to bring: Closed-toe shoes, water and camera or camera-capable cellphone. Meet at the main trailhead.