This week at San Tan Mountain Regional Park

The following events are taking place at San Tan Mountain Regional Park, 6533 W. Phillips Road in Queen Creek. For more information, call the park office at 480-655-5554 or visit its website at http://www.maricopacountyparks.net/park-locator/san-tan-mountain-regional-park/. Entrance to the park is $6 a car. Events are included with the cost of admission.
AUG. 9-WEDNESDAY
Night Shredders Mountain Biking: 8-9 p.m. Welcome to the San Tan Bikes-sponsored Night Shredders. Bikers looking for an adventure where his or her trail-riding abilities will be challenged, then look no further than the Night Shredders. On the trail at night, every bump, dip and shadow gives an extra pop of adrenaline. Darkness heightens one’s senses, sharpens one’s skills and can make a biker feel more alive. The group’s policy, “No Rider Left Behind,” means everyone rides together in a group for safety reasons. It is mandatory to wear a helmet. Bring plenty of water, an extra tube and tools to change a flat tire, and two sources of light; LED rechargeable lights with at least 650 lumen. Why? The desert gets very dark at night. Riders under 18 years of age must complete a parental consent form. Meet at the flag pole at 7:50 p.m.
AUG. 10-THURSDAY
Meet the Critters: 9-10 a.m. Join park rangers for a meet-and-greet with some of the residents of the park’s critter room and outdoor enclosures. Find out why the Gila Monster is named Jaws, how a kingsnake can swallow a mouse and breathe at the same time, what it means when the chuckwalla sneezes and more. Meet inside the Nature Center.
AUG. 12-SATURDAY
Beginner Skill Level Mountain Bike Ride: 7-9 a.m. This 5.5-mile ride is open to all ages and skill levels. Local experts will be available to help novice riders understand his or her bike’s features and learn the ins and outs of safe riding. This is an opportunity to be around others who are passionate about mountain biking as a sport to have fun and get some exercise. The group’s policy, “No Rider Left Behind,” means everyone rides together in a group for safety reasons. It is mandatory to wear a helmet. Bring plenty of water, an extra tube and tools to change a flat tire and two sources of light; LED rechargeable lights with at least 650 lumen. Why? The desert gets very dark at night. Riders under 18 years of age must complete a parental consent form. Meet at the San Tan Trail sign at the main trailhead.
Starry Night Hike: 8-9 p.m. Aug. 12. The County Parks are getting Wet ‘n’ Wild this Summer. Walk along Moonlight, Stargazer and San Tan trails and stop along the way to gaze at the sky and play connect-the-dots. Hikers will search for a giant scorpion, ancient heroes and other celestial residents looming above them. Those with a stargazing app on their phone are welcome to use it. Also, before the walk, the park ranger will give away a four-pack of tickets to Wet ‘n’ Wild Water Park. What to bring: Closed-toe shoes, water and flashlight. Meet at the flag pole.