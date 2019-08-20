290-acre site for planned residential community sells in San Tan Valley

The development site is planned for Skyline Estates, a residential development of more than 1,000 lots. It is at Skyline Drive and Quail Run Lane in Pinal County. (Submitted graphic)

AREAD Management Inc., a residential developer, and Varde Partners, a private investment company, have purchased a 290-acre development site in San Tan Valley for $8.7 million.

The seller was Skyline and Quail LLC. Kidder Mathews land broker Brian Rosella represented the seller in the transaction.

The development site is planned for Skyline Estates, a residential development of more than 1,000 lots. It is at Skyline Drive and Quail Run Lane in Pinal County.

“There have been very few large land transactions within the Johnson Utilities service area lately, but my clients feel confident in their ability to work with the utility provider to create a workable solution in the near term,” Mr. Rosella said in the release.

Housing development in the Southeast Valley of Phoenix continues to spill into Pinal County and builders and developers are searching for land to feed the housing demand, according to the release.

“The sale of single-family homes in the Southeast Valley has been on fire since spring and developers are clamoring to find the next area to build,” Mr. Rosella said in the release.

