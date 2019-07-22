AAA building in Gilbert sold for $3.9M

The triple-net-leased property is at 2786 S. Santan Village Parkway in Gilbert. (Submitted photo)

Marcus and Millichap, a commercial real estate investment services firm, has announced the sale of AAA, an 8,800-square foot triple-net-leased property at 2786 S. Santan Village Parkway in Gilbert.

According to Ryan Sarbinoff, regional manager of the firm’s Phoenix office, the asset sold for $3,982,000, according to a release.

Chris Lind, Jamie Medress and Mark Ruble, investment specialists in Marcus and Millichap’s Phoenix office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company.

The AAA building is adjacent to SanTan Village Marketplace and SanTan Village in Gilbert. The property was constructed in 2019 and is easily accessible from the Loop 202, the release states.

