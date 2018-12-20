About Care seeks Queen Creek volunteers to work with homebound residents

With the holidays in full swing, About Care, a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization serving the Chandler, Gilbert and Queen Creek areas, is seeking volunteers to help their neighbors.

“As the economy still struggles and so many people are affected, About Care would encourage the residents of Chandler, Gilbert and Queen Creek to join us and give of their time and energy to assist many of our neighbors who might not have friends and family close by,” according to a release.

“Maybe you are looking for something wonderful to do with your children – or would like to adopt a grandparent and there is nothing better than giving of yourself to people in need,” according to the release.

About Care’s mission is to deliver caring, compassionate support services using trained volunteers with special concern for the elderly and disabled homebound residents of Chandler, Gilbert and Queen Creek.

“About Care was created in 2006 because of the need to assist the elderly and disabled residents with services that enable them to remain in their homes, meet basic needs, live with self respect and dignity while encouraging independence. About Care’s programs also postpone the expense of long-term care,” according to the release.

About Care is looking for volunteers with big hearts who really want to help others. For more information or to obtain a volunteer application, visit aboutcare.org.

The majority of requests to About Care for services are for transportation to medical appointments or procedures.

“About Care also offers weekly transportation for shopping and errands, respite, reassurance phone calls, friendly visits and minor home repairs. The services are provided without charge by trained and insured volunteers — compassionate, caring individuals who want to make a difference in someone’s life by offering their time,” according to the release.

Monetary donations to About Care are tax deductible. About Care qualifies as an Arizona State Charitable Tax Credit Organization and is listed with the Secretary of State’s office. Individuals may deduct $400 and married couples may deduct $800 from their Arizona state income tax owed at the end of the year. About Care’s Tax ID is No. 34-2047687, according to the release.

