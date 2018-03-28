Allstate Utility Construction property rezoning approved by town council

A rezoning to allow a company to continue conducting industrial utility construction business operations on 4.84 acres was approved at the March 21 Queen Creek Town Council meeting.
No one spoke at a public hearing on the rezoning for the property east of the southeast corner of Germann and Rittenhouse. Voting for the change from R1-43 (Rural Estate District) to EMP-A (Employment Type-A) in a consent agenda were Mayor Gail Barney, Vice Mayor Emilena Turley and council members Jake Hoffman, Robin Benning, Julia Wheatley, Jeff Brown and Dawn Oliphant.
Allstate Utility Construction has been operating as a full-service underground-utility construction company in Arizona since April 1, 2003. In May 2008, Allstate relocated its business operations to the town of Queen Creek, according to a memo to the council from Brett Burningham, planning administrator.
“On Sept. 20, 2017, Allstate was contacted by the town and subsequently received a “courtesy notice” from the Town Code Enforcement Division regarding the business being operated on a residentially zoned property,” Mr. Burningham said in the memo.
“Allstate immediately contacted the applicant to discuss the situation and to determine how it might promptly comply with the town’s request. Allstate filed a rezoning application with the town so that it may continue its business operations on the property,” he said.
The 2008 General Land Use Plan designates this area as EMP-A (Light Industrial), and the rezoning would better fit this land use category, he said.
The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.