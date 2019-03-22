American Care Concepts announce groundbreaking in Queen Creek

American Care Concepts has announced the groundbreaking of a new assisted living and memory care center in Queen Creek.

The community Countryside Senior Living, 22773 E Ocotillo Road. will consist of 40 resident suites, individual dining areas, common areas, salon, secure outdoor courtyards, team member support areas and outdoor equine and animal therapy facilities.

Countryside will be the first community in the town of Queen Creek, a press release claims, to be licensed as an assisted living center by the Arizona Department of Health Services.

“As longtime residents of the East Valley, we are very excited to bring a beautiful and top-quality assisted living and memory care community to the residents of Queen Creek,” Darin Barney, a Countryside Senior Living principal, said in a prepared statement.

Queen Creek ALMC, LLC own and jointly developed the project. American Care Concepts will provide the on-site day-to-day management of the property.

Demolition began March 1 and construction is slated to be completed in early Spring 2020. Porter Bros. Construction are the general contractor of record.

American Care Concepts is a senior living development and management company based in Gilbert. They also own and manage American Orchards Senior Living in Gilbert and have projects in planning and development in Cave Creek, as well.

The company has also successfully developed and managed senior living properties in Mesa and Apache Junction.

