Animal clinic conducts holiday drive for Pinal County Animal Care and Control

Johnson Ranch Animal Clinic is conducting its 5th Annual Holiday Drive for the benefit of Pinal County Animal Care and Control.

“The staff at Pinal County works tirelessly all year round to make a difference in the lives of the animals they care for,” according to a release announcing the drive, which continues through December. “Now, during the holiday season your pet can help a homeless cat or dog, too, by donating the following items to their less fortunate four-legged friends.”

Items Needed: kitty litter (dust free and scoopable), dry and canned dog and cat food, clean blankets and towels, new collars and leashes, new toys, beds (not raised beds) and Walmart gift cards.

When pets and their owners bring in any of these donations to the clinic during business hours, they receive a pet picture taken with Santa and a pet treat.

“In February, the entire clinic staff take a well-deserved break to deliver all the donations to Pinal County Animal Care and Control and spend some time with the homeless cats and dogs housed there. It’s a field trip we love taking every year. And the shelter is very appreciative,” stated Dr. Marc Schmidt, owner of Johnson Ranch Animal Clinic, 270 E. Hunt Highway, Suite 4.

The clinic is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and 4-8 p.m. Wednesdays.

For more information: 480-987-4555 or santanvalleyvets.com.

