Arizona-based women-only boxing franchise expands to keep up with fitness trends

Dec 21st, 2017 · by · Comments:

Jabz Boxing to open in early 2018 in Queen Creek

Jabz Boxing Fitness for Women will open early next year in Queen Creek. Above, a woman pummels an upper-cut bag at a Jabz location. (Special to the Independent/Jabz Boxing)

Editor’s note: Jabz Boxing plans to open in late January or early February at 21365 S. Ellsworth Road Suite No. E105 in Queen Creek, store franchisee Denalee Karr Gray said during a phone interview Dec. 20. The 1,900-square-foot site next to Aqua Tots will be the company’s 12th location to open in the Valley, Ms. Karr Gray said. A community health and wellness fair is being planned to coincide with the store’s grand opening. For more information, visit the Jabz website at http://www.jabzboxing.com/queencreek.

 

Melissa de la Rosa has been boxing at Jabz Boxing in Arcadia for just under a year. The women-only facility fulfills more than de la Rosa’s desire to amp up her cardio and relieve stress.

“I’m an Orthodox Jew, and I can’t work out uncovered around men,” she said. “So, I come here because I can uncover because it’s all only women.”

Over the past several years, women-only fitness facilities have exploded in popularity. More women now have gym memberships than men, and women-only fitness is the fastest-growing sector of the fitness industry overall, according to my30minutehit.com.

Women-only boxing gyms have played a role in that growth. Boxing offers an intensive, full-body workout made popular by celebrities such as Gigi Hadid and Khloe Kardashian.

Scottsdale-based Jabz, a women-only boxing gym franchise, has 11 facilities in the Phoenix area with eight more slated to open in the coming months.

“It is a really good workout – 45 minutes,” Ms. De la Rosa said. “It’s solid running, jumping, hitting, punching. You relieve stress. You relieve everything. You just come in, and you let loose.”

Over the past several years, women-only fitness facilities have exploded in popularity. Jabz Boxing in the Arcardia neighborhood of Phoenix is part of a franchise. (Photo by Tim Johns/Cronkite News)

Josette Rosene, the owner of Jabz Arcadia, said there are many reasons women want to work out with just other women.

“There’s no intimidation factor,” she said. “They come in. They know somebody’s not gawking at them or somebody’s not looking at them like … they’re doing it wrong.”

Ms. Rosene said women feel more comfortable and don’t feel as intimidated as they might at other kinds of gyms. For de la Rosa, the gym makes her want to keep coming back.

“I’m going to be here for a while. I’m going to be here until, I don’t know, until I can’t come here anymore,” she said. “I love this.”

Editor’s note: Through partnership Independent Newspapers is publishing information provided by the Cronkite News.

Tags: ·
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie