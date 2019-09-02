AT&T boosts network speeds for Queen Creek

AT&T customers and FirstNet subscribers in Queen Creek recently got a big boost in wireless connectivity.

A new cell tower has been added, built near Rittenhouse and Combs Roads, to enhance the area’s 4G LTE coverage and help give residents and first responders faster, more reliable wireless service. The investment will help customers get the most out of their mobile devices, according to a release.

“We consistently invest in our network to give our customers the connection and reliability they need to stay connected,” Toni Broberg, president of AT&T Arizona, said in the release. “We’re proud to announce that the Queen Creek community, as well as its first responders, can benefit from these investments with the addition of this new tower.”

The upgrades will benefit first responders and those critical to their emergency response on FirstNet — public safety’s dedicated, nationwide communications platform. FirstNet is bringing public safety communications into the 21st century to help first responders stay safe and save lives, the release states.

The new tower also brings FirstNet Band 14 spectrum to the area. Band 14 is nationwide, high-quality spectrum set aside by the government specifically for FirstNet. Its signal covers larger geographic areas with less infrastructure to better support rural communities, and it can better reach in-building in more urban areas as compared to higher-MHz spectrum, the release states.

When not in use by FirstNet subscribers, AT&T customers can enjoy Band 14’s added coverage and capacity, according to the release.

FirstNet is being built with AT&T in a public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority. It’s designed to strengthen and modernize public safety communications to help first responders in Arizona and across the country connect to the critical information they need – when they need it. For more on FirstNet, go to FirstNet.com.

AT&T invested nearly $375 million in Phoenix area wireless and wired networks during 2016-18. These investments boost reliability, coverage, speed and overall performance for residents, businesses and first responders, according to the release.

