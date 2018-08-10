Aug. 14 Network QC luncheon presentation on Facebook for marketing

Lynn Ruby with The Ruby Marketing Agency is to speak at the Aug. 14 Network QC luncheon on action steps business owners can take to ensure Facebook is a wise marketing investment. It is to be held 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. in the Zane Grey Room at the Queen Creek Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road.

Lunch is to be provided by Sauce Pizza and Wine. The spotlight business sponsor is the Queen Creek Independent newspaper.

Cost to attend is $5 for Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce members and $10 for future members.

For more information and to register, go to queencreekchamber.com.

