Bahama Buck’s has eyes for the Town of Queen Creek

Bahama Buck’s is announcing plans to make an avalanche of “Sno” next week as the Lubbock-based Bahama Buck’s Franchise Corp. welcomes the opening of its location in Queen Creek.
The island-inspired shop is set to open Tuesday, April 17 at 21137 E Rittenhouse Road, according to a press release.
“Bahama Buck’s is committed to offering island-inspired vibes, the friendliest staff, and the Greatest Sno on Earth,” said Andrew Packer, general manager of the Bahama Buck’s in Queen Creek, in the release. “We’re excited to flavor lives by what we consider to be the heart of our mission, to bless our guests while creating the ultimate tropical dessert experience!”
The new 2,092-square-foot shop features world-class design elements developed to satisfy any vacation need, the release states.
Each Bahama Buck’s offers a taste of paradise with over 91 original gourmet flavors of shaved ice, or as Buck’s guests like to call it, “Sno.” Sno options range from fan favorites such as Cherry and Blue Coconut to the more unique Birthday Cake or Warheads.
For guests with diet restrictions, Bahama Buck’s offers a line of “Thin Ice Sno” with zero sugar, zero calories, and zero carbs. In addition to the shaved ice menu items, customers can also enjoy a wide variety of Island Smoothies, Bahama Sodas, Paradise Fruit, and more.
