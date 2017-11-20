Banner Heart Hospital among nation’s top 50 hospitals for cardiovascular care

For an eighth year, Banner Heart Hospital was named one of the nation’s 50 top cardiovascular hospitals by IBM Watson Health in its 2018 annual study.
The study, conducted by Truven Health Analytics, now part of IBM Watson Health, identifies the top hospitals in the nation for inpatient cardiovascular care, according to a press release.
This study is part of the Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals program, which uses rigorous processes to calculate and measure hospital service lines.
IBM Watson Health said that if all cardiovascular providers in the U.S. performed at the level of Banner Heart Hospital’s and other winners:
- Nearly 8,900 additional lives could be saved;
- Nearly 3,700 more bypass and angioplasty patients could be complication-free; and
- More than $1.4 billion could be saved.
“We’re honored and proud to be one of the nation’s leading top hospitals for heart care,” Paul Hurst, MD, chief medical officer for Banner Heart Hospital, said in the release. “This designation recognizes the exceptional care our physician, nurses, and staff provide to patients every day. We take great pride in what we do, and focus on our mission of making health care easier, so life can be better.”
The Watson Health 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals study measures attainment in key performance areas: risk-adjusted inpatient mortality, risk-adjusted complications, percentage of coronary bypass patients with internal mammary artery use, 30-day mortality rates, 30-day readmission rates, severity-adjusted average length of stay, wage- and severity-adjusted average cost per case and, new this year, CMS 30-day episode payment measures.
The study has been conducted annually since 1999.
Banner Heart was first designated a top cardiovascular hospital in 2006.
The Watson Health 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals study is available at 100tophospitals.com. It is published once a year in November.
Banner Heart Hospital, 6750 E. Baywood Ave. in Mesa, is ranked among the top cardiovascular hospitals in the country by both IBM Watson Health and Becker’s Hospital Review.
Services at Banner Heart Hospital include open heart surgery, vascular care, interventional cardiology, heart failure and heart rhythm treatment, women’s heart care and cardiac rehabilitation.
For more information, visit www.BannerHealth.com/BannerHeart.