Banner Ironwood honored among Best of the Best for second year

Celebrating the “Best of the Best” award. (Banner)

The team at Banner Ironwood Medical Center was recently recognized and celebrated by their peers for the amazing work they do every day. This is the second year in a row the hospital, 37000 N. Gantzel Road in Queen Creek, has received the organization’s Best of the Best award in the medium-size hospital category.

The “Best of the Best” awards received in 2018 and 2019 by Banner Ironwood Medical Center in Queen Creek. (Banner)

The Banner’s Best annual awards ceremony acknowledges Banner Health’s hospitals and service lines for overall top performance, including perfecting the customer experience and helping customers be their healthiest, according to a release.

The ceremony also acknowledged and honored those who live by the organization’s mission of “making health care easier, so life can be better,” the release states.

Banner Ironwood’s administration team, including CEO Sharon Lind, accepted the Best of the Best award on behalf of the hospital.

“Being one of Banner’s Best means we’re strongly committed to providing exceptional care and service to our local communities,” Ms. Lind said in the release. “This recognition is truly an honor for us as part of our elite health care system and is a testament of the commitment and dedication by our physicians, nurses and employees in caring for our patients and their loved ones.”

Banner Ironwood Medical Center is a full-service hospital providing patient care to the San Tan Valley and Queen Creek communities, including emergency services, intensive care, surgery, obstetrics/mid-wifery, robotics and medical imaging. Banner Ironwood is part of Banner Health. Go to BannerHealth.com/Ironwood.

The Queen Creek Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.