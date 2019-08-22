Barrio Queen to hire 400 new employees; opening in Queen Creek, Tempe

The Queen Creek location of Barrio Queen will have indoor and outdoor space in Queen Creek Marketplace, 21156 S. Ellsworth Loop Road. (Submitted graphic)

Restaurant Barrio Queen is hiring 400 new employees in anticipation of the opening of its two newest locations in the Valley, Queen Creek and Tempe.

Positions available include hostesses, server assistants, bartenders, servers, barbacks, cooks, prep cooks, dishwashers, expos, porters, front of the house managers and kitchen managers. Both locations are set to open late Fall 2019, according to a release.

Those interested in applying for positions should email HR@barrioqueen.com.

Barrio Queen was created by owners Linda Nash and Steven Rosenfield to bring authentic Southern Mexican fare and culture to the Valley. In addition to its family recipes, the restaurant is known for its unique drinks and extensive tequila and mezcal menus, according to the release.

“We are just getting started and this is a thrilling time for us to hire and create new positions,” Larry Thomas, Barrio Queen’s director of operations, said in the release. “Early during planning and construction we were captivated by the neighbors and residents of Queen Creek and Tempe, and we are proud to grow our familia in these two exciting Valley destinations.”

Currently, Barrio Queen employs 278.

Two side elevations for the Queen Creek location of Barrio Queen. (Submitted graphic)

The Queen Creek and Tempe restaurants mark Barrio Queen’s fourth and fifth locations. The restaurants are custom-designed by architect Mark Candelaria, AIA.

At a total of 6,460 square feet, the Queen Creek location will offer indoor and outdoor space. Located in Queen Creek Marketplace, 21156 S. Ellsworth Loop Road, it will be across from Mountainside Fitness and BevMo, according to the release.

The Tempe location will be in Tempe Marketplace, 2000 E. Rio Salado Parkway, and feature 6,428 square feet of indoor and outdoor space. It will be between Ruby Tuesday and Thirsty Lion Gastropub.

“Phoenicians should expect to see even more growth from Barrio Queen in 2020,” Mr. Thomas said in the release.

Go to barrioqueen.com.

