Bashas’ holds monthly job fairs including Jan. 23

Bashas’ Family of Stores, the family-owned grocer that operates Food City, AJ’s Fine Foods and Bashas’ supermarkets, will hold monthly job fairs from January through May 2018 as it seeks to add more than 200 people to its roster, filling a variety of positions at its more than 100 locations throughout the state, according to a press release.
During the job fairs, applicants will meet with Bashas’ hiring team for an interview, complete paperwork and submit to drug screening. Applications can be completed in advance online at bashas.com, using the grocer’s hiring platform. In many cases, applicants will be hired on the spot. Bashas’ Family of Stores offers competitive pay, flexible schedule options and career growth and advancement opportunities, according to the release.
The company’s first job fair in 2018 is 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23, at Mesa Convention Center, 263 N. Center St. in Mesa.
There are immediate openings for the following positions:
- Bakery managers, pastry chefs, bakers, cake decorators and bakery clerks
- Sushi chefs, meat cutters and meat sales clerks
- Gourmet chefs, BBQ chefs and outside grillers
- Bistro and deli managers, bistro cooks, bistro and deli clerks
- Starbucks managers and baristas
- Produce clerks
- Floral designers
- Cashiers, courtesy clerks and delivery drivers
- Night crew
- Dishwashers
Learn more at http://www.bashas.com.