Big Tin Cotton Gin provides space for vintage market vendors

While vintage markets tend to be the new trend and are popping up all over the Valley, Queen Creek has had one of its own for several years.
Pam Vowell and her husband, Charles, used to run a lighting company out of The Big Tin Cotton Gin, 1572 W. Ocotillo Road, off Ocotillo and Meridian roads.
“My husband passed away about three years ago and I was just lost,” she said. “What do you do?”
When they bought the property, she was running an antique store in Mesa. When Mr. Vowell retired, the couple always said they would move her store into the gin.
“It was one of those, we’ll get around to it sometime,” she said.
The couple eventually sold the lighting company and Charles retired, but they never did move her antique store into the gin. She closed the store when she sold the property.
“We had been married 48 years; he was my best friend,” she said. “We always worked together.”
After the loss of her husband, she decided use the gin for a vintage craft market.
“I called up some of my crafting friends and said, ‘hey I’d like to try a show out here,” she said. “And so we did.”
Ms. Vowell said the group had such a good time doing the show that it became a monthly thing. The show is only done six months a year. The market is only open one weekend a month.
“The gin is built out of metal and I don’t have heating or air conditioning, so it gets hot or cold,” she said. “So we close all summer long. We usually close the end of March or end of April depending on the weather.”
The show has grown in its three seasons, Ms. Vowell said.
“We fill the whole inside and the whole back yard with tents,” she said. “It’s just tons and tons of people and tons of vendors.”
Ms. Vowell said she calls her vendors the Cotton Gin Crew.
“Most of the girls who are actually in the gin have been with me since day one,” she said.
Most of the products are antiques or re-purposed items.
“We try to make things out of nothing, into something that sells,” she said.
People who have never been to the show need to know one thing, Ms. Vowell said.
“All the things the girls do are just done with a lot of love and they work really hard at their individual craft,” she said. “It’s not something they just throw together.”
A lot of the vendors are local, she said.
“Fifty percent of my vendors are from Queen Creek, San Tan Valley, Mesa, Chandler and Gilbert,” she said.
People interested in becoming a vendor can contact Ms. Vowell at pam@bigtincottongin.com.
Booth fees are $125 for inside the gin and $100 for outside, for the three-day shows (Friday, Saturday and Sunday) day shows.
Upcoming shows are Jan. 19-21, Feb. 16-18 and March 16-18.
For more information, visit http://www.bigtincottongin.com/.
Big Tin Cotton Gin is at 1572 W. Ocotillo Road.
Hours are 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday during show weekends.
Telephone: 602-565-2395.
Website: http://www.bigtincottongin.com/.