Bouseman new executive director at Desert Cove Nursing Center

Tim Bouseman

Tim Bouseman is the new executive director at Desert Cove Nursing Center, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility in Chandler.

“Tim is an experienced leader who has a caring heart and strong drive for success,” Kristin Shambro, vice president of parent company Life Care Centers of America’s Mesquite Region, said in a release. “He is dedicated to making Desert Cove the premier provider in the community he serves.”

Mr. Bouseman most recently worked as administrator for the California Department of Veterans Affairs in Redding for five years. Prior to that appointment, he was administrator for Kindred in Redding for a year and a half.

Starting in the field as a certified nursing assistant, Mr. Bouseman spent 11 years serving in the Air Force and received his nursing home administrator’s license in 2007, according to the release.

“As a kid, I found my niche in working with the elderly population,” Mr. Bouseman said in the release. “I enjoy making a positive difference while they’re in this stage of life.”

He has two master’s degrees – one in business administration and one in health care administration, the release states.

Originally from Scottsdale, Mr. Bouseman is relocating to San Tan Valley with his wife, Melissa, and their two sons, Preston and Quinton.

Desert Cove Nursing Center, 1750 W. Frye Road, is one of 10 skilled nursing and rehab facilities in Arizona managed by Life Care Centers of America. Founded in 1976, Life Care is a nationwide health care company.

With headquarters in Cleveland, Tennessee, Life Care manages more than 200 skilled nursing, post-acute and Alzheimer’s centers in 28 states. Go to lcca.com.

