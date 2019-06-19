Brett Burningham appointed Queen Creek development services director

Brett Burningham

Brett Burningham was recently appointed as the Town of Queen Creek’s development services director.

From completing the update to the town’s Zoning Ordinance in 2015, spearheading the 2018 General Plan Update, coordinating the Town Center Zoning and assisting with the launch of an electronic plan-review system, Mr. Burningham has been instrumental in a variety of crucial projects since he joined the town in 2013 as a principal planner, according to a release.

He served as the planning manager from 2014 through 2019, according to the release.

Town Manager John Kross (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

“The role of development services director requires an individual who can communicate effectively across various stakeholders, possesses superior technical skills and has strong management capabilities,” Town Manager John Kross said in the release. “Brett has demonstrated all of these skills and it is a pleasure to appoint him to this well-deserved position. Brett continues to strategize opportunities to enhance Queen Creek as a quality place to live and do business.”

Major projects on the horizon include finalizing the annexation and zoning of a 4,140-acre State Land Special District, which is anticipated to be annexed in the coming months; and finalizing the Agritainment Zoning Districts for Schnepf Farms and the Queen Creek Olive Mill, the release states.

“As a resident, I want to ensure Queen Creek continues to be a great place to live and raise a family,” Mr. Burningham said in the release. “I am excited and look forward to continuing to instill the high-development standards while working with potential businesses and developers to expand opportunities for our residents and ensure a strong future for our community. Queen Creek is unlike any other place to work with outstanding people and quality development.”

Prior to joining the Town of Queen Creek, Mr. Burningham worked as a planner for the City of Goodyear for 10 years. He also worked for the Town of Marana, Pima County and Washington Terrace City, Utah. Prior to working in development services, he worked for a residential subdivision builder/developer, Island View Construction in Centerville, Utah.

He has a bachelor’s degree in geography and urban/regional planning from Weber State University and a master’s degree in planning from the University of Arizona. He also has a 2004 certification from the Arizona Institute of Certified Planners. Mr. Burningham is married with four children, ages 16, 13, 10 and 6. He and his family have lived in Queen Creek since 2014.

