Business strategist Perelstein guest speaker at chamber luncheon

Jenean Perelstein, a sociocultural anthropologist and business strategist, will be the guest speaker at this week’s Network QC Luncheon hosted by the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce.
The monthly networking event will take place 11:30 a.m.-1:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13, in the Zane Grey Room of the Queen Creek Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road.
The cost to attend is $5 for chamber members and $10 for future members. Admission includes lunch, which will be provided this month by Pita Jungle.
Ms. Perelstein is a member of Flagstaff-based Alchemie Academy, a community of coaches who help clients develop their skills and talents, set goals and deal with issues that overwhelm them, according to the academy’s Facebook page.
During the luncheon, Ms. Perelstein will share business techniques while addressing the topic “Get Out of Your Own Way and Create Lasting Change in Your Business.”
In addition to the presentation, the chamber will spotlight Joshua Development, a Gilbert-based company that specializes in synergy and development. Representatives will be on hand to answer questions about the company’s services.
Attendees are encouraged to bring business cards to share while networking and to enter into a drawing from Queen Creek Marketplace.
To register, visit queencreekchamber.com or call the chamber office at 480-888-1709.