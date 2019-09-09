Businesses in Town Center invited to participate in Trunk or Treat

Trunk or Treat provides a safe and unique opportunity for families to enjoy an inexpensive evening of Halloween fun, and will be held 5-9 p.m. on Oct. 19. (Town of Queen Creek)

Don’t miss the excitement of ghosts and goblins gathering in Town Center on Oct. 19 for the Town’s annual Trunk or Treat event, presented by Rodeo Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram, an Earnhardt Dealership.

Businesses in Town Center are encouraged to join the fun, while taking advantage of the increased attendance, by participating in the store front decorating contest or the Town Center Trick or Treating portion of the event, according to a release.

Trunk or Treat provides a safe and unique opportunity for families to enjoy an inexpensive evening of Halloween fun, and will be held 5-9 p.m. Oct. 19 on Ellsworth Road north of Ocotillo Road. The event draws more than 10,000 attendees and includes trick or treating on Trunk or Treat Street, carnival games, horse and canine costume contest, entertainment and more.

Businesses must preregister to participate; the fee for the decorating contest is $10 and $25 for trick or treating, a discount is available for businesses that participate in both. In addition to a listing on the event’s website, participating businesses will also be listed on the event map, encouraging event attendees to checkout this feature of Trunk or Treat. The deadline for registration is Sept. 12.

Registered businesses participating in the decorating contest must have their store front decorated on or before Oct. 19. Registered businesses participating in the Town Center trick or treating must remain open from 4:30-9 p.m. on Oct. 19. The registration fee for trick or treating includes a limited supply of candy; additional candy provided by the business must be prepackaged and inspected by Town staff before distributing.

Other opportunities to get involved with Trunk or Treat include:

Hosting a trunk on Trunk or Treat Street — dress in costume and decorate your car (or trunk) to take part in Trunk or Treat Street. Candy is provided by the Town; registration and $35 fee due by Sept. 12.

Hosting a carnival game — community groups and non-profits are invited to host a carnival booth for a fundraising activity. Registration and $15 fee (plus 10% of proceeds) are due by Sept. 12.

For additional information about sponsorship opportunities or questions, contact the recreation coordinator for special events, Erica Perez, at 480-358-3719 or Erica.Perez@QueenCreek.org.

To stay updated on events and activities, follow the town on Facebook.com/QCRecreation or Twitter.com/TownofQC. For additional information about the town visit QueenCreek.org.

