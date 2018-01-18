CAC Small Business Development Center to host workshops in Coolidge, Maricopa

The Central Arizona College Small Business Development Center, in partnership with the Maricopa Chamber of Commerce, Coolidge Chamber of Commerce and U.S. Small Business Administration, will host Grow Your Business, Get Found & Succeed Online workshops Feb. 7-8
Paige Cahill, national trainer for Google’s “GYBO” (Get Your Business Online) program, will help attendees understand the many Google tools and resources available to help supercharge online marketing results.
She will provide information on how to optimize local searches, online reach, brand, website, sales, customer attrition and retention.
Participants will gain insight into how small businesses and nonprofits are successfully using video marketing and why this is critical for business success in 2018, and will walk away with insider tips and best practices that can be implemented immediately.
The Maricopa workshop is 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7, at the Center for Entrepreneurship, 20800 N. John Wayne Parkway in Maricopa. To register for this event, call 520-568-9573.
The Coolidge workshop is 9-11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 8, at Artisan Village of Coolidge, 351 N Arizona Blvd. in Coolidge. To attend, register online at www.cacsbdc.azsbdc.net.