Cadence at Gateway 50% sold in 6 months

Harvard Investments as of May has sold 50% of its phase I homes in Cadence at Gateway since its grand opening in fall 2018.

The master-planned community is in the Queen Creek Unified School District and will open Silver Valley Elementary School within its community this July.

“This community is special,” Tim Brislin, vice president of Harvard Investments, said in a release. “From our early planning stages to the final execution, we intended Cadence to be the finest master-planned community in the east Valley. It is gratifying to see the positive response just months after we opened from a variety of individuals and families eager to become part of Cadence,” he said.

“We love seeing new neighbors move in to begin enjoying their beautiful homes and amazing parks, pools, and community center. We anticipate this rapid sales pace will continue until Cadence is complete,” Mr. Brislin said.

The builders for phase I include:

Lennar with four neighborhoods and 256 homes.

Pulte Homes with three neighborhoods and 193 total homes.

Gehan with one neighborhood and 54 homes.

David Weekly with one neighborhood and 72 homes.

Newport Homes with one neighborhood and 82 homes.

Combined, these five builders offer 52 floor plans as part of Cadence’s phase I .

Harvard Investments completed another park near the entrance, Cadence parkway, and is finishing up the infrastructure for the last neighborhood in phase I as it begins to focus on phase II, according to the release.

