Cadence at Ocotillo coming to Chandler

A rendering of Cadence at Ocotillo Chandler. (Submitted graphic)

Cadence Living, an owner, developer and operator of senior living communities, has purchased 7.7 acres at 100 W. Queen Creek Road in Chandler in partnership with Global Senior Housing.

Cadence at Ocotillo will be the Scottsdale-based company’s fourth community in Arizona, according to a release.

Cadence at Ocotillo is to have 191 new studio, one- and two-bedroom upscale apartments for seniors seeking an active, healthy and social lifestyle. The 206,283-square-foot, $46 million community is to have a Spanish-influenced design and offer independent living, assisted living and memory care options, according to the release.

It is to feature upscale amenities, including restaurant-style dining, casual bistro dining, walking paths, raised garden beds, theatre, art studio, swimming pool and fitness center as well as a schedule of intellectual, artistic and entertainment programming, the release states.

“At Cadence, we saw a unique opportunity to fill a gap in the market by offering seniors a lifestyle-focused community that delivers the kind of highly-desirable living options being sought by individuals and couples today,” Eric Gruber, principal at Cadence Living, said in the release. “Our culture of wellness, engagement and fun is something we’re very proud to be introducing in Chandler.”

The apartments are to include a full kitchen, washer and dryer, walk-in shower and a 24-hour emergency line. Residents also have access to on-site 24-hour medical services and Cadence’s Red Carpet Concierge services.

Construction of Cadence at Ocotillo is slated to begin in the fall of this year. Partners on the project include Chandler-based Whitneybell Perry as the architect and locally based Drive Development Partners as construction manager, according to the release.

Established in Scottsdale in 2016, Cadence Living is an owner, operator and developer of senior living communities in Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia and Tennessee. Go to cadencesl.com.

Global Senior Housing specializes in the development of new senior living communities in desirable retirement locations throughout the Western and Southern states. Go to globalseniorhousing.com.

