Chamber of commerce considers more livestream workshops

Having the ability to interact in real time with an online instructor is prompting the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce to consider offering more livestream workshops to its members and area business operators.
Chamber President/CEO Chris Clark prefers the interactive sessions over static instructional videos, he said during an interview.
The technology that enables viewers to raise their hand or click on the screen to ask an online instructor for more information about an aspect of their topic produces better education experiences for local business operators, he said.
Mr. Clark commented on livestream capabilities while discussing a free workshop scheduled for Feb. 21 at the chamber office, 22246 S. Ellsworth Road.
Its content was intended to help small businesses learn how to create a positive online experience for their customers.
The presentation was a partnership of the Small Business Administration and social media experts Google, Facebook, Square and Constant Contact.