Chamber luncheon speaker to focus on how to grow a business

Business trainer and success coach Manny Patrick will be the guest speaker at the Dec. 12 Network QC luncheon hosted by the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce.
The luncheon will take place 11:30 a.m.-1:15 p.m. Tuesday in the Zane Grey Room of the Queen Creek Branch Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road.
Mr. Patrick will conduct a Habitude Warrior business training workshop during the luncheon. He will share information about tools people can apply immediately to assist them in growing their business, according to the chamber website.
The cost to attend is $5 for chamber members and $10 for future members.
The chamber recommends attendees bring their business cards to share and to enter into a drawing from Queen Creek Marketplace.
Lunch will be sponsored by San Tan Ford. The spotlight business sponsor will be Encanterra Country Club.
To register, visit the chamber website or call 480-888-1709.