Chamber mixer to feature tour of brewing company

The Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce will hold its monthly Evening Network QC event Jan. 18. The mixer will take place 5:30-7 p.m. at Old Ellsworth Brewing Co., 22005 S. Ellsworth Road in Queen Creek.
Join the chamber for networking, appetizers and Brewery 101, a short tour to show guests the ins and outs of brewing and the equipment needed to get the perfect brew, according to the chamber’s Facebook page.
Attendees should bring their business cards to distribute and to enter into a prize drawing.
The event is free to attend. To register, visit the chamber’s website.
For more information, call the chamber at 480-888-1709.