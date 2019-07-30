Council recommends approval of beer, wine licenses for two Pizza Hut restaurants

Series 10 beer and wine licenses should be approved for two Pizza Hut restaurants, the Queen Creek Town Council decided recently.

The council on July 17 in a public hearings consent agenda voted to recommend that the Arizona Department of Liquor License and Control approve two applications. They were submitted by Theresa June Morse on behalf of Pizza Hut No. 35867, 7507 S. Power Road No. 106 in Power Marketplace; and Pizza Hut No. 35870, 21258 E. Rittenhouse Road No. 101.

During the review and inspection of both, the applicant indicated that beer and wine will be available for take-out at this time, but at some time in the future it may also be offered when pizza is delivered, following the regulations of the Arizona Department of Liquor License and Control, Town Clerk Jennifer Robinson said in two memos to the council.

