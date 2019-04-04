Datamark hires Queen Creek resident Dyre

Datamark, a team of public safety geographic information services experts, has hired Queen Creek resident Sandy Dyre, a veteran in the public safety sector with a wealth of experience in 9-1-1 and Next Generation 9-1-1 program development and services.

Ms. Dyre will support customers on a local and national level in her new role as a Datamark senior public safety subject-matter expert, according to a release.

In addition to leading a team of public safety experts to educate, advocate and problem solve with clients in the central U.S. region, she will be an advocate for 9-1-1 enhancement through participation in standard committees and focus groups. Her team will consult with clients and leverage Datamark’s suite of public safety GIS products and services to evaluate GIS data needs, support current E9-1-1 systems and aid in the transition to NG9-1-1, according to the release.

“Sandy’s extensive experience and strong commitment will help our public safety community successfully implement NG9-1-1,” Martin Miner, CTO for Michael Baker International, said in the release. “As a results-driven team player working on behalf of the Datamark client community, she is a perfect addition to our Datamark family.”

Throughout her numerous positions spanning two decades, Ms. Dyre has worked to develop partnerships to advance 9-1-1 services throughout the state of Arizona on behalf of local and statewide entities, according to the release.

Prior to joining Datamark, as project manager for the state of Arizona 9-1-1 program office, Ms. Dyre was responsible for 9-1-1 architectural initiatives addressing system and network design and implementation, project management duties for NG9-1-1, GIS and the Master Street Address Guide 9-1-1 addressing databases and law enforcement, and fire and emergency medical Public Safety Answering Point operations and training. Previous positions include 9-1-1 administrator/MSAG coordinator and public safety communications dispatcher/supervisor at the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office and public safety dispatcher for the Mesa Police Department, according to the release.

She is a certified emergency number professional from the National Emergency Number Association, has met the requirements for a fundamentals of government leadership” certificate from the University of Arizona, and a certified public manager at Arizona State University, and received a public administration certificate of completion from Rio Salado College.

Go to datamarkgis.com and mbakerintl.com.

