Del Taco to open in Queen Creek Marketplace

Del Taco — the fast food chain specializing in American-style Mexican food — has announced it will open a new restaurant in the Queen Creek Marketplace, on the corner of Rittenhouse Road and Ellsworth Loop Road.
The pad was purchased by Brent Veach, principal of Desert Taco LLC.
Mr. Veach has owned Del Taco restaurants as a franchisee for more than 18 years and has more than 40 units in Arizona and Colorado, according to a press release.
The seller was Vestar GCM LLC. Vestar shopping center company manages the Queen Creek Marketplace.
The Marketplace is anchored by Target, Harkins Theatre, PetSmart, Ross, T.J. Maxx, Bed Bath & Beyond and Kohl’s.
Judi Butterworth and Lacey Eyman of Orion Investment Real Estate facilitated the sale of the Marketplace pad as well as a parcel on the northeast corner of Higley and Baseline roads to Mr. Veach.
“This will be an asset to the local trade area and a great store for Del Taco,” Ms. Butterworth said in the release.
No dates have been announced regarding the start of construction and anticipated opening of the Del Taco restaurant in the Queen Creek Marketplace.