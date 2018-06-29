Dr. Massingale on board of directors at The CORE Institute

Dr. H. Lynn Massingale, MD, will serve as a member of the board of directors at The CORE Institute.

The CORE Institute and its management firm, Healthcare Outcomes Performance Co., provide healthcare solutions, care redesign and service line management of musculoskeletal and neurological medical practices, according to a release.

“Dr. Lynn Massingale is a visionary, one of those rare individuals with the ability to both perceive extraordinary opportunities and also act to achieve equally extraordinary results,” Dr. David Jacofsky, MD, chairman, CEO and founder of the CORE Institute and its management firm, said in the release.

“His stellar reputation is a direct result of the profound and positive impact he has had on healthcare in this country, and his track record in business speaks for itself. I am absolutely delighted to welcome him onto our board of directors,” he said.

Dr. Massingale is co-founder and chairman of Team Health, a multi-billion-dollar corporation now comprised of 20,000 affiliated clinicians delivering care to 3,300 acute and post-acute facilities and physician groups throughout the U.S., according to a release.

Serving as CEO from 1979 to 2009, he executed a merger of emergency physician groups.

“I’m delighted to be joining the board of The CORE Institute and HOPCo, which I believe are absolutely industry leading in practice management, outcomes management, and in the team’s vision of clinical excellence and high value healthcare delivery in orthopedic care,” Dr. Massingale said in the release.

Local The Core Institute facilities include the following:

Gilbert Clinic and Gilbert Physical Therapy, Mercy Gilbert Medical Plaza, 3420 S. Mercy Road Suite No. 200.

Gilbert Spine Center, 2680 S. Val Vista Drive, Building 9, Suite No. 146

Mesa Clinic, 1450 S. Dobson Road, Suite No. B-122.Mesa Physical Therapy, 1450 S. Dobson Road, Suite No. A-302.

For information on The CORE Institute, go to www.thecoreinstitute.com.

For information on its management firm, go to www.hopco.com.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.