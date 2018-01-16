Dunn-Edwards Paints opens in Queen Creek

Ribbon-cutting ceremony Feb. 7 to feature giveaways, food and swag
Dunn-Edwards Paints opened Monday, Jan. 8, at 21373 S. Ellsworth Loop, near HomeGoods at East Maya Road.
As part of its opening celebration, the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce will welcome the store as a new member by holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon Wednesday, Feb. 7.
It is part of a grand opening event that will take place 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
The event also feature giveaways such as a flat screen television and Dunn-Edwards swag, David Brown, assistant manager for the Queen Creek store, said during a phone interview. The event will be catered, he said.
Hours for the Queen Creek store are 6:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 6:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, according to the store website.
Its phone number is 602-733-6568.
News Editor Wendy Miller can be contacted at 480-982-7799 and via e-mail at qcnews@newszap.com, or follow her on Twitter @WendyNewszap123.