Dutch Brothers Coffee Shop site plan approved; drive-thru to open Oct. 1

If too many people regularly line up in their vehicles at a planned Dutch Brothers Coffee Shop at Ellsworth and Queen Creek roads, the owner is to work with the town’s transportation engineer to ensure that traffic mitigation is sufficiently managed, Town Council decided recently.

The council on April 3 voted 5-0 to approve a conditional use permit and site plan for the 823-square-foot building on a .69-acre site with no inside seating. Mayor Gail Barney and Councilman Jeff Brown were absent. The business with a drive-thru is to be within the Shops at Terravella, east of the northeast corner of Ellsworth and Queen Creek roads.

The Queen Creek Planning and Zoning Commission on March 13 recommended approval of the permit and site plan. The commission, at a meeting Feb. 13 postponed its decision, asking for a traffic analysis for the flow and stacking of vehicles to be provided.

“The site plan was updated to feature a double-queuing lane on the east side of the project for additional stacking capacity,” Brett Burningham, planning administrator, and Steven Ester, planner I, said in a memo to the council.

While the Zoning Ordinance requires 160 feet of queuing length, the proposed Dutch Brothers site significantly exceeds the town’s standard with 351 feet of queuing length provided, they said.

Dutch Brothers is to break ground around June 1 and open around Oct. 1, council members were told at the meeting.

“Thank you for choosing Queen Creek. I appreciate you investing here and appreciate your time working with the staff,” Councilwoman Julia Wheatley said.

“I know when our residents first heard — maybe a rumor — that you were coming, they were already kind of on board and freaking out a little bit. And those weren’t even the kids. Those were just some of the adults,” Councilwoman Dawn Oliphant said. “So thank you for sticking through the process because I know this has been a long time coming and the kind of back-and-forth with the commission. And we really appreciate the commission and you guys working together and bringing this forward.”

