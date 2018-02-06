Earnhardt breaks ground on its first Queen Creek dealership

Earnhardt Auto Centers will hold an official groundbreaking ceremony for its first auto dealership in Queen Creek — Rodeo Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram — at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13. The ceremony will take place at 35747 N. Ellsworth Road in Queen Creek at a 6.65-acre site owned by the Earnhardts, according to a press release.
Rodeo CDJR is the second Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram franchise within Earnhardt Auto Group’s stable of 24 dealerships and is the first and only auto dealership in Queen Creek.
The dealership opened Jan. 18 at a temporary location at 21740 E. Victoria Lane. Construction of the permanent, 40,600-square-feet facility has already begun at 35747 N. Ellsworth Road.
“We are very excited to finally have a dealership in Queen Creek,” Rodeo CDJR Dealer Principal Derby Earnhardt said in the release. “Our entire family grew up in the Queen Creek area and we have watched this town expand into one of the best commercial areas in the Valley. We are proud to serve the residents of Queen Creek, a town that is near and dear to our heart.”
“We are so excited to offer the award-winning Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram products plus hundreds of quality pre-owned vehicles at our location in Queen Creek,” Heath Wacker, general manager of Rodeo CDJR, said in the release. “Visit us and I personally guarantee that you’ll not only receive Earnhardt’s legendary low prices, but each and every customer will also receive world class service.”
Earnhardt Auto Centers, which was established in 1951, is one of the oldest and largest privately owned auto dealer groups in the U.S. It was established by family patriarch, Tex Earnhardt, who is widely known as the cowboy car dealer who rides a bull and whose slogan is “That ain’t no bull.”
Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is the second oldest franchise offered by Earnhardt Auto Centers, open since September 1986. Earnhardt CDJR in Gilbert has consistently been ranked the No. 1 dealership in Arizona in sales and service, according to the release.
Tex Earnhardt, 87, is still involved with his family’s automobile business as are his sons and grandchildren. With 24 rooftops, Earnhardt’s has dealerships in Avondale, Chandler, Gilbert, Goodyear, Las Vegas, Mesa, Phoenix, Prescott Valley, Scottsdale, Surprise and now in Queen Creek.
All 18 brands offered at Earnhardt’s can be viewed at NoBull.com.