Earnhardt Ford in Chandler offers upgrade with collision-avoidance technology

Earnhardt Ford is offering installation of an aftermarket advanced driver assistance system to reduce avoidable collisions and that can be retrofitted to almost any vehicle already on the road.

The collision avoidance technology — a product of Mobileye, a subsidiary of Intel Corp. — consists of a camera unit and display, according to a release.

The technology can be installed at Earnhardt Ford in Chandler, according to the release.

Data shows that 80 percent of car crashes are due to driver inattention just seconds before a collision. Almost all crashes could be avoided if a driver had just two seconds of extra warning, according to the release.

“Everyone benefits when this life-saving technology is on the road,” Jill Sciarappo, strategic marketing director of autonomous driving at Intel Corp., said in the release. “In safety trials in New York and London, organizations were able to significantly reduce the number of collisions and injuries sustained. We are delighted to be able to partner with Earnhardt to offer the Mobileye collision avoidance technology to Arizona drivers,” she said.

“Safety is one of the most important attributes on a car today. While nearly all of our new vehicles are equipped with collision avoidance technology, this upgrade is compatible with almost any car already on the road – making our streets and highways safer – in Arizona and beyond,” Christopher Kerr, Earnhardt Auto’s vice president of marketing, said in the release.

Features of the Mobileye 6 series system include:

Forward collision warning: Warns drivers of an impending rear-end collision with a car, truck or motorcycle.

Pedestrian and cyclist collision warning: Warns drivers of impending collision with pedestrians or cyclists during daylight hours.

Headway monitoring and warning: Warns drivers if the distance between vehicles ahead becomes unsafe.

Lane departure warning: Monitors lane markings and warns drivers of unintentional lane deviation.

Speed limit indicator and traffic sign recognition: Recognizes and reads speed limit signs; warns drivers when they are exceeding the speed limit.

While the retrofitted vehicle is in operation, the system continuously monitors the environment to give the driver an audible or visual cue if the system detects a potential danger, according to the release.

Go to EarnhardtFord.com/Mobileye.

