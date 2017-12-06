Elite Community Services announced as 2018 Roots N’ Boots Special Kids Rodeo sponsor

The 2018 Roots N’ Boots Queen Creek will be held March 15-18
Roots N’ Boots Queen Creek, presented by Banner Ironwood Medical Center, is proud to announce Elite Community Services, LLC as the new sponsor of its 2018 Roots N’ Boots Special Kids Rodeo.
“We are very excited to be involved with the Roots and Boots Queen Creek event in March 2018. Our founder/CEO and her family have been long time residents of Queen Creek and are proud to be a part of the celebration of the area’s heritage,” said Nicole Kenyon, ECS director of operations.
Elite Community Services
ECS’s mission is to deliver individualized services and supports that enhance the quality of life for each unique person they serve.
It recruits vocational providers, HCBS caregivers and tutors to deliver services in a manner that exceeds the expectations of their clients. The innovative and quality programs are characterized by flexibility in ECS’s supportive service delivery.
A one-on-one approach enables the ECS team to focus on specific needs while strengthening the capabilities of each individual they serve.
ECS holds current contracts in Arizona and Nevada.
In Arizona, ECS has contracts with DES/RSA- Vocational Rehabilitation Services in the areas of Tutoring, Disability Related Employment Services, Work Adjustment Training, Trial Work Experience, Extended Supported Employment, Rehabilitation Instructional Services (Orientation and Mobility, Adjustment to Disability and Independent Life Skills), Career Exploration, Supported Education and Job Training-Clerical Technology.
ECS also is contracted with DES/DDD- Division of Developmental Disabilities for long term job coaching with ISE and ESA, Habilitation, Respite, Attendant Care and Housekeeping.
In Nevada, ECS has contracts for Job Placement, Job Coaching, Advocacy, Situational Assessments and CBA’s.
ECS providers are E-Verified, have fingerprint clearance cards and have passed a Central Registry background check. ECS tutors are certified teachers and/or hold paraprofessional status.
ECS services also are offered in Spanish as well as American Sign Language.
Roots N’ Boots Queen Creek
Roots N’ Boots Queen Creek celebrates the Queen Creek rural heritage by providing multiple days of family-oriented fun centered around an agricultural theme.
It is hosted by Friends of Horseshoe Park, a 501(c)3 nonprofit incorporated in 2010 to support Horseshoe Park Equestrian Centre, 20464 E. Riggs Road in Queen Creek, as well as to help foster the rural heritage of Queen Creek.
As an organization, FOHP helps to organize, run and support special events at the equestrian center.
The 2018 Roots N’ Boots Queen Creek will be held March 15-18. This multi-day event offers a Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association rodeo, vendors, carnival, entertainment and multiple family activities for all ages.
For more information, visit the event website.
Editor’s note: Angela Askey is a member of the Roots N’ Boots Queen Creek Committee.