Emily Currie new associate VP at Colliers International

Emily Currie

Chandler/Gilbert area resident Emily Currie, a specialist in leasing and sales of office properties, has joined Colliers International in Arizona as associate vice president in the office properties group.

“Emily brings an outstanding background to Colliers and we look forward to supporting her future growth in this career path,” Bob Mulhern, senior managing director of Colliers International in Arizona, said in a release.

Ms. Currie specializes in representing both tenants and landlords in the leasing and sales of office properties throughout Greater Phoenix, the release states.

During her career, she has been involved in the sale of office, retail, industrial and multifamily assets totaling nearly three million square feet. Her career in commercial real estate began in 2008 working at CBRE in investment sales. During her tenure in the industry, she was named Most Valuable Player in the CBRE Private Capital Group, Rookie of the Year at Newmark Knight Frank and 2018 Rising Star at NKF, according to the release.

Ms. Currie is a member of the Developing Leaders in the Arizona chapter of the National Association of Industrial and Office Professionals and the women’s association of AZCREW.

A native of Arizona, she has a bachelor’s degree in business and communications from Arizona State University.

The Queen Creek Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.