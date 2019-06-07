Event, relationship marketing topic of Network QC Luncheon

Debra Kuffner, marketing specialist for the town, displays a logo created by Citizen Leadership Institute member Ashley Fuller. (File photo)

Debra Kuffner, marketing specialist with the Town of Queen Creek, will share tips on event and relationship marketing at the 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, Network QC Luncheon.

The Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce event will be held in the Queen Creek Library’s Zane Grey Room, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road, according to a release.

“Is your event booth looking a little blah? Are you marketing yourself to your fullest potential? Do you develop strong connections with customers by providing them with information directly suited to their needs and interests?” the release states.

Lunch is sponsored by San Tan Ford and the spotlight business sponsor is Chandler-Gilbert Community College, according to the release.

Donate a door prize of $25 or more and get a minute at the mic to introduce your business (members only).

Cost to attend is $5 for Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce members and $10 for future members.

Register at chamberorganizer.com/members/evr/reg_event.php?orgcode=QCCC&evid=48074381.

