Featured Restaurant – Biscuits Cafe in San Tan Valley

Biscuits Cafe is San Tan Valley’s newest brunch-and-lunch spot
Large portions of freshly made food welcome diners to the new Biscuits Cafe in San Tan Valley.
Biscuits Cafe, which opened in September, is part of the Biscuits Cafe franchise, based out of Oregon.
“We did a soft opening Sept. 11,” General Manager Dustin Johnson said.
There are five stores in Arizona with plans to build two more the state. The secret to their popularity: large portions.
“The owners built their business on giving out large portions.” Mr. Johnson said. “That’s the staple.”
Biscuits is a breakfast-and-lunch cafe serving freshly made food.“We serve top quality products,” he said. “You get what you pay for.”
They took over the building that formerly housed Don Pedro’s.
Mr. Johnson said people who have been in a few times, usually split a meal because the portions are so large.
“You won’t leave hungry,” he said. “If anything you’ll leave with a meal for the second day.”
For those making their first visit, he recommends the meat lovers’ scramble or omelet.
“My favorite thing for lunch is the smoked brisket dip,” he said. “It’s hands-down my favorite thing on the menu.”
Everything is shipped in fresh and Mr. Johnson said their freezer space is limited and most of their food is only refrigerated.
“Our gravy, we can only hold for up to five days,” he said. “Everything comes in fresh.”
The San Tan Valley location is a pilot store. It has a bar with signature cocktails that include mimosas and Bloody Mary’s.
The Bloody Mary comes with, if people want, candied bacon. The mimosas are not just orange juice and champagne.
“We do orange juice, cranberry, pineapple,” he said. “We do beer-mosa’s. We have SanTan Brewing Mr. Pineapple mixed with our champagne.”
Mr. Johnson, a former military member, prides himself and his staff on the cleanliness of the restaurant.
“I have so many people tell me they’re glad that it is clean,” he said. “I am very strict on how clean it is.”
But it goes back further than the military.
“I grew up in restaurants. I started out bussing tables and washing dishes in a steakhouse back east,” he said.“I just worked my way up. After I got out of the military I went to Western Carolina University.”
While in school, his professors made sure students knew how to break down everything they cooked.
“It had to shine like it was brand new,” he said. “That’s what I expect out of my employees — that it looks like it did when you walked in here.”
Biscuits Cafe is at 270 E. Hunt Highway. Hours are 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sunday. Telephone: 480-987-5217. Website: http://biscuitscafe.com/.
