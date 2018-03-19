Firm acquires building to support Southeast Valley development work

Younger Brothers has purchased a 12,436-square-foot property to support expansion of the firm’s businesses related to residential construction, a company representative stated in a release.
NAI Horizon senior vice president Rick Foss and vice president Tom Bean, CCIM, represented the buyer and the seller in the $2.675 million acquisition of the contractor’s facility, 10646 E. Pecos Road, Mesa.
“Wilson Construction Company made good use of this premier contractor’s facility since acquiring it in 2008,” Mr. Bean said. “With more new business developing in the West Valley, the decision was made to sell the property and relocate to a central location to better serve its clients in the Valley. Wilson Construction Company continues to expand its business throughout Metro Phoenix.”
Mr. Foss said: “Younger Brothers acquired this facility to support the expansion of their numerous businesses related to residential construction. This acquisition will specifically support their work on the Eastmark project and other residential development activity in the Southeast Valley in the future.”
