Firm designs East Valley medical marijuana dispensary with openness in mind

Apr 4th, 2018 · by · Comments:

The interior of Territory Dispensary in Chandler was designed by KatzDesignGroup. (Submitted photo)

Beth Katz said people who enter the new medical marijuana shop in Chandler “have commented that they feel like they have entered the Apple store of dispensaries.”

Ms. Katz, principal in the KatzDesignGroup, and her team provided full-scope interior design for Territory Dispensary. The dispensary began operating March 9 at 7200 W. Chandler Blvd., Suite 7.

“We met our goal by making this modern space feel open and inviting for all to enjoy,” Ms. Katz stated in a release.

Her firm designed the 1,600-square-foot open space with custom back-lit display tables, jewelry store-style point-of-sale stations, distressed wood cabinets, wood and steel suspended product displays and custom topography wallpaper.

Special design features, according to the designer, are the branded “topography lines” routed into the concrete in territory orange and an oversized fabric tarp in territory blue suspended over the display tables.

“As the first dispensary to open in Chandler, it is positioned to make its patrons feel as comfortable walking into Territory to purchase product as they would walking into a Patagonia store to purchase a watch or hat,” Ms. Katz stated. “The space exudes a lifestyle product brand that focuses on health and wellness.”

KatzDesignGroup is a full-service interior design firm specializing in commercial tenant improvements, health care and restaurant interiors. For more, katzdesigngroup.com

Territory Dispensary can be reached at territorydispensary.com

    The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.

Tags:

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie