First Things First, Bashas’, Food City partner to support Arizona’s youngest children

(Submitted graphic)

Arizona grocery shoppers will have the opportunity during September to help Arizona’s youngest children learn, grow and succeed.

First Things First, a state organization that funds strategies and initiatives in the areas of early learning, preventive health and family support, will be the beneficiary of a register promotion at all Bashas’ and Food City grocery stores throughout Arizona. Money collected Sept. 1-30 will benefit programs and services designed to help young children birth to age 5 be ready for kindergarten, according to a release.

“When voters created First Things First in 2006, their intent was that we partner with local communities to build on their strengths and address some of the gaps in services for children,” FTF CEO Marilee Dal Pra said in the release. “It is collaborative efforts like this that allow us to maximize our collective resources, knowledge and passion.”

The early childhood years are when the brain grows and develops the most. In fact, 90% of a child’s brain develops by age 5, before they start kindergarten. And research has shown that a child’s experiences in their early years affect how their brain develops, the release states.

“For many years Eddie and Nadine Basha worked to improve conditions for children in the state. They were instrumental in founding and bringing about the First Things First initiative,” Edward “Trey” Basha, president and CEO of Bashas’ family of stores, said in the release. “The initiative’s focus on early childhood development is critical and its mission touches every corner of our state. It is a privilege for Bashas’ to have First Things First as our September Charity of the Month. We are grateful for our many customers who will join us in supporting this great organization.”

Go to FirstThingsFirst.org.

The Queen Creek Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.