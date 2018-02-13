Free livestream workshop to focus on helping small businesses become successful

The Small Business Administration, Google, Facebook, Square and Constant Contact have teamed up to offer a free livestream workshop intended to help small businesses learn how to create a positive online experience for customers and to grow their business.
The Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce will host a viewing party for local small business operators from 10:30 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Feb. 21, at the chamber office, 22246 S. Ellsworth Road.
“Small businesses are the growth engine of our economy, creating two out of three net new jobs. And businesses that are online grow 40 percent faster than those that aren’t. We can help small businesses connect with more customers by helping them get online and on the map,” Kayla Geoffrey, chamber administrative assistant, wrote in an invitation to the event.
To RSVP, visit https://www.chamberorganizer.com/members/evr/reg_event.php?orgcode=QCCC&evid=40170485 or call the chamber office at 480-888-1709.