Free webinar series offered by Central Arizona College

Central Arizona College’s Small Business Development Center will offer a free webinar series by Paige Cahill of “Get Your Business Online with Google.”

This free online series will be held from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. on the following dates.

Sept. 18: Reach More Customers Online with Google

Oct. 30: Get Found on Google Search and Map

Nov. 13: Grow Your Business with Email Marketing

Ms. Cahill, national digital marketing speaker, trainer, and coach, guarantees attendees will walk away with Google tools, digital marketing best practices, and tips that will maximize marketing efforts, time, and results, according to a press release.

This opportunity is available to all community members and individuals can choose to register for one, two, or all three sessions.

To attend, email sbdc@centralaz.edu or call 520-494-6610.

