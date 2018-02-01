Full-service Last Chance Salon is a Queen Creek ‘hidden gem’

One Queen Creek hair salon has been in the community for 15 years.
Gary Puchalski and his wife, Heather, have owned Last Chance Salon for the last two years.
“We had some kids and decided to move back home,” he said “We were looking for something for the kids to grow up in.”
Mr. Puchalski said he was working for Oakley sunglasses company and his wife was selling wine before they discovered the business they were destined to own.
“When we came to the four-way stop sign at San Tan and Power, I knew I was buying it before we even saw the place.” he said. “I think it’s the only stop sign on Power Road. This city is just growing so much.
The salon at 19011 E. San Tan Blvd. No. 106 in Queen Creek offers everything from hair and nails services to microblading and eyelash extensions.
“We do Brazillian blowouts here, regular hair cuts, shampoo sets for some of the older clientele who have been coming here for 15 years.” he said.
There is a wide range of pricing, which can be viewed online at https://www.vagaro.com/lastchancesalon/services.
“I have a novel approach to this,” he said. “I have always been in business, so I run the business aspect of it and let the stylists do the hair, tell me what they need and send them on their way.”
The salon has always been at 19011 E. San Tan Blvd. No. 106 in Queen Creek, but started off a little smaller, according to Mr. Puchalski.
“It used to be three chairs and four tanning booths,” he said. “We bought it and knocked down all the walls where the tanning booths were.”
The Pulchalskis changed the lighting and installed all new stations for the hair stylists.
They also call customers to book their appointments online.
“It’s a good mixture of a small neighborhood salon, but we have stylists here who have done runway hair for Oscar de la Renta, Diane Von Furstenberg, but (the stylists) are horse people, so they got out of the big city.”
Mr. Puchalski said the salon has customers who continue to visit Paige, the previous owner who still works in the salon, for 15 years.
“It’s because of the laidback attitude,” he said. “We’ve brought in really good products and we’ve changed the hair color line and that’s all anybody wants, (to) come into a place and get good hair.”
The stylists give each patron individualized attention, Mr. Puchalski said.
“We take our time here and we do it right,” he said. “If we need to take another half-an-hour, then (we) take the extra half-an-hour and make sure it’s done right.”
He said owning the salon has been fun.
“I didn’t know anything about hair and now I kind of want to try it,” Mr. Puchalski said. “It’s a good getaway. You’re not in the middle of the shopping centers on Ellsworth. You don’t expect to come into a two-lane road and a strip mall with dirt roads on the side and expect to find a good salon. I think it’s kind of like a hidden gem, and I want to keep it in this space because it’s always been here.”
•Last Chance Salon is at 19011 E. San Tan Blvd. No. 106 in Queen Creek.
•Hours are: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
•Telephone: 480-988-1970.
•Website: https://www.vagaro.com/lastchancesalon
