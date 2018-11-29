Fulton Homes closes on land for 1,700 homes at Barney Farms

Fulton Homes has started developing their newest community, Barney Farms, in Queen Creek after closing on the land purchase in early November.

Buyers looking to invest in Barney Farms are not only buying into the community and amenities that Fulton Homes provides, but also into the farming tradition of the Barney Family, according to a press release.

Fulton plans to invest $85 million in improvements for the community over the next eight to 10 years, the press release stated.

“The Barney family was integral in making this community become a reality,” said Norm Nicholls, president of Fulton Homes, in a prepared statement.

“For 89 years, the family has farmed on this land and we plan to honor that tradition by turning the land into a farm-themed community.”

The farm-themed property will be just over 500 acres in size featuring 1,700 homes, around a recreational lake that features a lake trail and bridges that connect all of the lake amenities, including the main park, boardwalk docks, and barn ramada.

The main community park will have a turf field, a tot lot plaza, sports courts, an aquatic center, and a 109-space parking lot. Unlike other communities, the lake in Barney Farms will be stocked and will allow residents to fish, kayak, canoe, and paddle board.

Barney Farms floorplans are customizable, featuring a variety of single-story, country-style floorplans with sizes ranging from 1,700 to 4,600 square feet including loft options for those families needing a little more room.

All homes feature a traditional single-family lifestyle as well as up to four-car garages. The homes are styled to be competitive in price and affordable for families while offering Fulton Features program amenities and 10-foot ceilings.

“With Barney Farms, we are not just creating lots, we are creating communities and amenities for families to enjoy,” Mr. Nicholls said in the statement. “Thanks to the help of the Barney family, this is the most fun, creative, and active community project we have had in a long time.”

Barney Farms will also feature six neighborhood parks that all include shaded tot lots, a ramada and basketball courts, as well as two parks with a flower garden and prairie walk, shade structures, seat lounges, game tables, and water features, the press release stated.

Queen Creek Town Council approved by a 6-0 vote during its June 6 meeting to enter into an agreement with Phoenix-based Fulton Homes for the long-awaited Barney Farms home development planned for the northeast corner of Queen Creek and Signal Butte roads.

Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney abstained from voting on the project due to his family — mostly cousin Jason Barney — owning the property, which has been targeted for a major housing development for about the last decade.

The community is located in the heart of Queen Creek with easy access to Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport, San Tan Valley, and Mesa. For more information on the benefits of owning a Fulton home, you can visit www.fultonhomes.com

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.