Fulton Homes commits to donate funds for Phoenix Suns points

With the entry of the first overall pick in the NBA draft, Deandre Ayton, the Phoenix Suns are poised for a great year and with every three point shot any of the players make, a charity benefits.

Fulton Homes and the Phoenix Suns have teamed up for the eighth season to sponsor the Fulton Homes “Proud to Own the Three-Point Zone” program.

When a Phoenix Suns player hits a three-point shot during the 2018-19 NBA season, Fulton Homes will donate $100 to The Navy League, a national association with nearly 50,000 members who advocate for a strong, credible United States Navy, United States Marine Corps, United States Coast Guard and U.S. Merchant Marine.

“Fulton Homes is excited to partner again with the Phoenix Suns for another season,” Doug Fulton, CEO of Fulton Homes, said in a prepared statement. “As the Suns keep improving their roster, Fulton Homes will continue to support the Navy League for the inspiring work they do each day.”

Since 2005, Fulton Homes has donated more than $350,000 through Phoenix Suns Charities. Last season the Suns hit 763 three-point shots. That proficiency from the arch, thanks to players such as Devin Booker, led to Fulton Homes donating over $70,000 to the U.S. Navy League, with the Mayo Clinic also benefiting.

With the addition of talent to the team, Fulton expects that they will be making a larger donation at the end of the 2018-19 season, the press release stated.

During the games on the television broadcast, Suns fans will hear “Fulton Homes is Proud to Own the 3 Point Zone” after every made three-point basket. Fulton Homes has sponsored this in-game event several times in the past because they are a great fit for the team and the fans.

Like the Phoenix Suns, Fulton Homes is an Arizona original. As the Suns were taking the Valley through one wild season after another, Fulton was building the houses that over 30,000 families in the Valley now call home.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.