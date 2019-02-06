Fulton Homes reflects on past ahead of Barney Farms groundbreaking

With Fulton Homes’ new farm-themed master-planned community Barney Farms set for groundbreaking in 2019, the builder believes they have raised the bar for the Town of Queen Creek.

About 15 years ago, and just 10 years after Queen Creek incorporated, Fulton Homes began building the town’s first master planned communities, Cortina, according to a press release.

Before Cortina, Queen Creek was much different place, full of potential that Fulton Homes President Norm Nicholls saw and was willing to pay the price to transform it, a press release states.

“More than 15 years ago I looked at Power Road and knew that people from Gilbert would be more than willing to move their families across it (to Queen Creek) for the right community, so that’s what we set out to do,” Mr. Nicholls said in a prepared statement.

“It wasn’t quick or easy but with the help of people like John Kross in the Planning Department and the progression of thought about development by members of the town council, we got it done and the results have been spectacular.”

Mr. Kross, who was part of convincing the town council to allow Fulton to build Cortina, is the town manager, according to a press release.

The success of the 1,500-lot Cortina development for Fulton Homes and Queen Creek paved the way for Victoria Estates, Ash Creek, Queen Creek Station and Ironwood Crossing.

Victoria Estates were half-acre lot custom homes that Fulton took over after they had been lying dormant as Disney Family Trust had decided there was no market for them.

Ash Creek was a custom home development that Fulton rescued from bankruptcy with a total of 131 lots. Ironwood Crossing was built on unincorporated land and it was recently annexed by the town.

Both Ironwood and Queen Creek Station still have lots available, ahead of the groundbreaking in 2019 of Barney Farms which will bring the total to 6500 homes built by Fulton in the town.

The farm-themed property of Barney Farms will be just over 500 acres in size, feature 1,700 homes and be built around a recreational lake that features a lake trail and bridges that connect all of the lake amenities, including the main park, boardwalk docks, and barn ramada. Fulton Homes is investing $120 Million in the project.

